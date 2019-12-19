Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to hold civic polls by Sankranti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 19, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 1:37 am IST
The CAA along with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has turned the popular mood against the BJP-led central government.
Hyderabad: Seeing an unexpected political advantage in the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is thinking of going ahead with the municipal elections before Sankranti, i.e., January 14, 2020.

The CAA along with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has turned the popular mood against the BJP-led central government. Additionally, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) got an endorsement when the four accused in the Disha rape-murder case were killed by the police in an encounter.

 

The CM is mulling quickly utilising the advantage thrown up by this combination and is having intense discussions with party leaders and officials on holding the municipal elections. The campaign period would be reduced to one week with the amendment of the relevant law.

Since the state government has hiked Road Transport Corporation (RTC) fares as well as electricity rates, the party fears that delaying the poll any longer may backfire as the voter’s mood may swing back against the government. The opposition will also not let an opportunity to put the government on the mat over the hikes.

Hence, the party thinks this is the optimum time for the poll. The Huzurn-agar by-election came as a shot in the arm for the cadre, who will bring that confidence to the municipal elections. Sources said the CM is likely to finalise poll dates in the next three days.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, civic polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


