 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Delhi action moves to Jantar Mantar, violent clashes hit UP
 
Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2019 ‘It’s an ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘It’s an honour’: Yogendra Yadav among anti-CAA protesters detained near Red Fort

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Yogendra Yadav, former JNU student Umar Khalid and ex-JNUSU president N Sai Balaji were among those who were detained, officials said.
"I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted. (Photo: File)
 "I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Scores of protesters were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there.

Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, former JNU student Umar Khalid and ex-JNUSU president N Sai Balaji were among those who were detained, officials said.

 

"I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana," Yadav tweeted.

“It is an honour to be detained on 19th of December, a small tribute to Ashfakulla Khan and Ramprasad Bismil. Happy to be in the company of Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, ex-MP, Patiala,” he added.

Protesters, which included activists and students, were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses.

"Picked up by Delhi Police from Red Fort. We had gathered to protest against the divisive CAB-NRC on Ashfaq & Bismil's martyrdom day. I appeal to all peacefully keep protesting till unconstitutional CAB-NRC is rolled back. This is something we owe to Ashfaq & Bismil's sacrifice," Khalid tweeted.

The Delhi Police has urged protesters to go to the designated place for their protest.

"We urge people not to listen to any rumours. Section 144 has already been imposed in the area. Please cooperate with the Delhi Police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Several Jamia students and activists were also sitting inside the Jamia Masjid complex to protest against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"If you have a memo of demands, give it to me. We have implemented Sec 144. If anti-social elements try to breach peace, you people won't be able to control it," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit K Singla told a group of protesters at Red Fort here.

What is the harm in protesting peacefully, a protestor asked.

"Every time we gather to protest against CAB and NRC, police detain some of the protesters so that we start focusing on getting them released," said Shakib (29).

Several people have been stopped at Turkman Gate as well, protestors claimed.

"Police have divided the protesters. Thousands of people started moving towards Red Fort from different directions, including Daryaganj, Turkman gate and Jama Masjid, at 10 am. Some protesters, who could reach Chandni Chowk, were baton-charged, forced into buses and taken to Bawana. We were stopped in between, were not allowed to move forward," Amjad, one of the protestors, said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi police, yogendra yadav, umar khalid, delhi protests
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Amid violent clashes across nation, Amit Shah to review security situation

Gandhi's reaction came just hours after Section 144 was imposed in parts of north-east Delhi and Red Fort area to maintain law and order. (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka targets Centre over restrictions, says voice of people cannot be silenced

The court was hearing petitions requesting the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC refuses to protect Jamia students from arrest, lawyers shout 'shame'

Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation. (Photo: File)

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC, says J P Nadda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi HC refuses to protect Jamia students from arrest, lawyers shout 'shame'

The court was hearing petitions requesting the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC, says J P Nadda

Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation. (Photo: File)

'In 2003...': BJP posts an old video of Manmohan Singh on Citizenship law; see video

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches. (Photo: SCreengrab)

'Where would Hindu immigrants be settled?' Uddhav asks BJP on CAA

Thackeray's party Shiv Sena had earlier supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but staged a walkout during voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, saying there was no clarity on questions raised over it by the party. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham