India need alternative to BJP which ‘stays in country’: Sharad Pawar’s dig at Rahul

Published Dec 19, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Pawar said, 'It looks like non-BJP parties are coming together on some common issues'.
He said that contrary to the BJP's expectation that the new law will be welcomed in certain states, it is being opposed in the party-ruled Assam as well. (Photo: File)
Nagpur: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the country needs an alternative to the ruling BJP which "stays in the country".

Responding to a query of reporters on whether an anti-BJP coalition is in the making at the national level, Pawar said, "There are some indications that anti-BJP sentiments are on the rise in some parts of the country. People need an alternative for such change, and such the alternative has to be staying in the country," he said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

 

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he had met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during a visit to the country.

His visit to South Korea came amid protests over the amended citizenship law in India.

Referring to opposition leaders meeting President Ram Nath Kovind in protest against the new citizenship law, Pawar said, "It looks like non-BJP parties are coming together on some common issues".

He further said that some more time was needed for such parties to form a more "organised structure" to counter the ruling government.

When asked about the growing opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sharad Pawar said, "It was expected that the unrest would remain confined to certain states".

He said that contrary to the BJP's expectation that the new law will be welcomed in certain states, it is being opposed in the party-ruled Assam as well.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said, "It is impractical if a state were to implement the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and keep people in detention centres. How many people can be placed in such detention centres and for how long?"

 

...
