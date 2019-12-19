 LIVE !  :  There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from Associate Nation, who will compete for the available 73 spots. (Photo: BCCI) IPL 2020 Auction: Aaron Finch joins Virat Kohli at RCB for 4.4 cr
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Oppn leaders, several protesters detained across India
 
Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2019 'In 2003... ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'In 2003...': BJP posts an old video of Manmohan Singh on Citizenship law; see video

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 19, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
The BJP used that video to call out the Congress, which is aggressively protesting against the citizenship law.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches. (Photo: SCreengrab)
 Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches. (Photo: SCreengrab)

New Delhi: Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Act, the BJP leaders on Thursday circulated an old video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaking in support of citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The BJP released archive footage from Parliament in 2003 of Manmohan Singh speaking in the Rajya Sabha, apparently on the citizenship law.

 

Along with the video, the BJP tweeted: "In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that..."

Manmohan Singh was heard saying: "While I am on this subject, Madam, I would like to say something, about the treatment of refugees. After the partition of our country, the minorities in countries like Bangladesh, have faced persecution, and it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people, these unfortunate people, to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be more liberal."

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches.

The BJP used that video to call out the Congress, which is aggressively protesting against the citizenship law.

Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT cell in-charge tweeted: "In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that..."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, citizenship act protests, manmohan singh, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation. (Photo: File)

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC, says J P Nadda

Thackeray's party Shiv Sena had earlier supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but staged a walkout during voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, saying there was no clarity on questions raised over it by the party. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Where would Hindu immigrants be settled?' Uddhav asks BJP on CAA

'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

'We are being detained,' CPI general Secretary D Raja told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | @Bipin_Rajmp)

Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Where would Hindu immigrants be settled?' Uddhav asks BJP on CAA

Thackeray's party Shiv Sena had earlier supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but staged a walkout during voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, saying there was no clarity on questions raised over it by the party. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House in Delhi

'We are being detained,' CPI general Secretary D Raja told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | @Bipin_Rajmp)

'Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace': Rajnath Singh

'We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace,' Singh told reporters at the conclusion of the talks. (Photo: Twitter | @rajnathsingh)

Ramachandra Guha detained for protesting against CAA in Bengaluru

Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham