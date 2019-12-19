 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Phone shut down in parts of Delhi, protesters detained in India
 
Ramachandra Guha detained for protesting against CAA in Bengaluru

Published Dec 19, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration.
Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration. Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

 

The Communist Party of India too staged demonstrations in the city against the CAA and NRC.

 

Tags: ramachandra guha, citizenship amendment act, citizenship act protests
Location: India, Delhi


