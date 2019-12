The court was hearing petitions requesting the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to provide any relief to student protesters from any coercive action, including arrest. As the court turned down the petition for protection, lawyers chanted "shame, shame".

The court was hearing petitions requesting the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday.

