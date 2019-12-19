Conjoined twins set for SSC exam

Hyderabad: For conjoined twins Veena and Vani, who are to write their SSC exams early next year, the question is whether they will be given a separate place to sit and whether they will require two hall tickets.

SSC exams are scheduled for March 2020. The conjoined twins live in a home run by the women and child welfare department. They have been taught at the home.

K. Jhansi, district officer, Hyderabad, who is taking care of the twins, said the education department has been approached about the problem and the application has been filed for the SSC exams. “The department’s officials have stated that they will speak to the government health officers and accordingly decide. The girls will also require a separate place to write their exams. The time for the exams will also have to be decided for them.”

Their parents Murali and Naga-lakshmi, are daily wage workers from Beerusettigudem village in Warangal.