 LIVE !  :  There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from Associate Nation, who will compete for the available 73 spots. (Photo: BCCI) IPL 2020 Auction: Aaron Finch joins Virat Kohli at RCB for 4.4 cr
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Oppn leaders, several protesters detained across India
 
Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2019 Citizenship law will ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC, says J P Nadda

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
'India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so,' he said.
Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation. (Photo: File)
 Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president J P Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in.

Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation. He said BJP's rivals are protesting for vote bank politics while ignoring the plight of minorities of three neighbouring countries living in India.

 

"Those who are opposing the citizenship law should meet them. These people have been living in India for 28-30 years but can't admit their children in schools or buy a house as they do not have citizenship. Our rivals cannot see anything beyond their vote bank politics," Nadda said.

"India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so. The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) will be implemented, so will be the NRC in future," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: j p nadda, citizenship amendment act, nrc
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches. (Photo: SCreengrab)

'In 2003...': BJP posts an old video of Manmohan Singh on Citizenship law; see video

Thackeray's party Shiv Sena had earlier supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but staged a walkout during voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, saying there was no clarity on questions raised over it by the party. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Where would Hindu immigrants be settled?' Uddhav asks BJP on CAA

'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

'We are being detained,' CPI general Secretary D Raja told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | @Bipin_Rajmp)

Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'In 2003...': BJP posts an old video of Manmohan Singh on Citizenship law; see video

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches. (Photo: SCreengrab)

'Where would Hindu immigrants be settled?' Uddhav asks BJP on CAA

Thackeray's party Shiv Sena had earlier supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but staged a walkout during voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, saying there was no clarity on questions raised over it by the party. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House in Delhi

'We are being detained,' CPI general Secretary D Raja told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | @Bipin_Rajmp)

'Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace': Rajnath Singh

'We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace,' Singh told reporters at the conclusion of the talks. (Photo: Twitter | @rajnathsingh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham