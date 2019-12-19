Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House in Delhi

'We are being detained,' CPI general Secretary D Raja told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | @Bipin_Rajmp)

New Delhi: Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained at Mandi House here during an anti-Citizenship Act protest on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area.

"We are being detained," CPI general Secretary D Raja told PTI just before he was put into a bus by the police.

Earlier, scores of agitators were detained at the Red Fort where another protest by students and activists was set to begin.

Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those detained there, officials said.

