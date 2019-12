New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting to review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.

