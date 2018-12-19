search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Women’s group to visit Sabarimala on December 23

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KATHELENE ANTONY
Published Dec 19, 2018, 5:54 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 5:54 am IST
Around 50 women, led by Chennai based women right’s group Manithi are all set to visit Sabarimala on December 23.
Women protest after entry to Sabarimala is denied despite SC order.(File photo)
 Women protest after entry to Sabarimala is denied despite SC order.(File photo)

Chennai: “Unlike men who go to Sabarimala under the guidance of a ‘gurusamy’, women have no such person to lead. We are organising them to exercise their rights,” said Selvi, a lawyer and activist from Manithi. Around 50 women, led by Chennai based women right’s group Manithi are all set to visit Sabarimala on December 23.

“All the women visiting the temple would observe celibacy for five days before going to Sabarimala,” Selvi said, speaking to Deccan Chronicle. “Women from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha will join together and women’s groups from Kerala, like the Adivasi women’s group, will lead us there.”

 

Manithi had written to the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking support to visit the temple.”We got a response informing us that our email has been forwarded to police officers in Pathanamthitta to provide help during our visit,”Selvi said, adding that since they are going as a group, they l derive strength from their unity.

After Manithi announced their trip on their Facebook page on 16, more women have approached us to help them to go to Sabarimala. “It is the right of women and no one should stop them from visiting the temple, we will extend our support to any woman who shows the willingness to visit,” Selvi said.

Despite receiving discouragement online, the group has not wavered, Selvi says proudly.”There has not been any direct threat. Several people have left messages and comments online but that will not bring us down,” she says.

Despite the Supreme Court verdict on September 28 this year which allows women of all age groups to offer prayers at the shrine, no women had entered the temple due to protest by the BJP and other Hindu outfits. So far, around 16 women have been turned away from entering the temple premises.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Miss Spain Angela Ponce becomes first transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe

Ponce took to Instagram and wrote, "This is for you, for those who have no visibility, no voice, because we all deserve a world of respect, inclusion and freedom." (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2019 Auction: Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy big buys; MI acquires Yuvraj Singh

Carlos Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer were acquired by KKR and RCB respectively(Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

84-year-old Janet Fein, from Texas, gets college degree

Fein, now 84, went back to school and will accomplish a long-held goal this week when she graduates from the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor's degree.
 

IPL 2019 auctions: Date, timings, list of players and all you need to know

The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons. (Photo: PTI)
 

Naseeruddin Shah lashes out at Virat Kohli in a stinging Facebook post

''Virat K is not only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," wrote Naseeruddin Shah in his Facebook post, criticising Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Couple told they will never have children shock doctors by having twins, and triplets

The couple decided to try an injectable hormone, Gonal-F, an option when ovaries can produce a follicle - small sacs which contain immature eggs. (Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

N Nageswara Rao named CBI additional director

M. Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Missing boy junaid is an Assistant Sub-Inspector's son

The search teams will resume search operations on Wednesday morning. (Representional Image)

Two from Telangana drown in Australia

Family member mourning over the demise of the youth in Australia.

Bengaluru traffic: Govt to spend Rs 9,200 crore

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar speaks during the winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Tuesday, as Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy looks on (Photo: KPN)

35 missing fishermen rescued from the sea

Two fishing boats were brought to the shore while the search for two other boats is still on. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham