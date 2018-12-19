search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Virat Kohli and PM Modi 'spectacular' players, not easy to defeat them: Jaitley

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
'In both spheres, there are spectacular players -- Virat Kohli and Narendra Modi. And it is not easy to defeat them,' Jaitley said.
At the 'Agenda Aaj Tak', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a cricket enthusiast and a keen political observer, was asked for his prediction on the general election and the world cup. (Photo: File)
 At the 'Agenda Aaj Tak', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a cricket enthusiast and a keen political observer, was asked for his prediction on the general election and the world cup. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli are "spectacular" players in their spheres who are not easy to defeat, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday on his prediction for 2019 general election and India's chances of winning the world cup again.

While India will elect a new government before May-end, the national cricket team will go to England and Wales to play Cricket World Cup, kicking off near the same time next year.

 

At the 'Agenda Aaj Tak', Jaitley, a cricket enthusiast and a keen political observer, was asked for his prediction on the general election and the world cup.

"In both spheres, there are spectacular players -- Virat Kohli and Narendra Modi. And it is not easy to defeat them," he remarked.

He said Team India is "very tough" to defeat the current Indian cricket team in the short form of the game.

On elections, he said the 'Mahagathbandhan' or grand-alliance of opposition parties was a failed idea as "no country will jump in to commit suicide" by electing a combination "which does not have stability or ideology" or has no certainty of the leader.

He accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of "lying" on Rafale fighter jet deal and fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in the country for defaulting on bank loans.

"I will only say that he (Rahul Gandhi) lied on both the issues (Rafale and Mallya). Lie is short lived and if you want to do serious politics (and) have credibility, it is important that you understand the seriousness of issues. This is a must for him to have a long run in politics," he said.

He accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of not doing enough to provide the fighter aircraft that Indian Air Force needed and said the deal negotiated by the present BJP-led NDA government is cheaper than the previous one.

"If we have combat aircraft which can fire from 100 km distance at the target, then the (Kargil) war would have ended in lesser time," he said.

The government is getting Rafale jets at 9 per cent cheaper rate than barebone jets negotiated under the deal by the UPA government and 20 per cent cheaper than weaponised one, he said.

"It is a matter of shame that the Air Force raised the demand for combat aircraft in 2001 (when NDA was in power) and till 2014, it did not happen. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) told the French President that we will buy it at terms and conditions lower than the earlier one (the previously negotiated deal)," he said.

When asked about Congress' demand for a Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) on Rafale deal, he said the pricing details were given to the Supreme Court which said that the process has been followed.

"The Supreme Court said offset was decided by Dassault (the French firm manufacturing Rafale fighter jets). Parliamentary committees have a history of being split on partisan lines. We have a majority there. But to conduct a farce which will only delay something which is inherently required in national security and after the Supreme Court judgement, there is no occasion for the matter to be called into or investigated," he said.

On the Supreme Court judgment stating that the deal has been examined by the CAG and is now before Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament as opposed to the fact that CAG is yet to give its report, Jaitley said the government in its submissions to the apex court stated the correct facts.

"There is a matter pending in the CAG and if there is an ambiguity in the order, (like) I have seen in hundreds of cases as a lawyer... you mention that to the court the next day and clarify the ambiguity," he said.

"So if ambiguity is the best argument of Rahul Gandhi, then obviously he has no damn case," Jaitley said.

...
Tags: pm modi, arun jaitley, virat kohli, 2019 lok sabha election, 2019 cricket world cup
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
 

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

Live Facial Recognition (LFR), is technology that can identify a person from a digital image. The technology is being used to assist in the prevention and detection of crime by identifying wanted criminals. (Photo: Metropolitan Police, UK)
 

Food delivery robot bursts into flames

The manufacturer has blamed the incident on human error, citing that someone had inserted a defective battery into the robot that caused a thermal runway. (Photo: James Wenzel, via Twitter)
 

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

Lips not only symbolize one’s beauty but also it talks about one’s healthy appearance.
 

IPL 2019 Auction: Here's the complete list of sold, unsold players

While the uncapped Indian youngsters Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy was two of the biggest earners at the IPL auction 2019, veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn went unsold. (Photo: PTI / Tamil Nadu Premier League / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to test Johnson & Johnson baby powder for cancer-causing asbestos: reports

J&J in India did not have any immediate comment on the reports of sample seizures by Indian authorities. (Photo: File | AFP)

Jayalalithaa’s hospital bill was Rs 6.85 crore, room rent Rs 1.24 crore

Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5, 2016 after being treated in the hospital for 75 days from September 22, 2016 for various ailments. (Photo: File)

Oppn 'mahagathbandhan' illusion, BJP will retain power in 2019: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah also said he was sure that the Shiv Sena will be with the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)

‘Rs 15 lakh in each account will happen slowly, not at once’: Ramdas Athawale

'Asked for money from RBI but they are not giving. So amount can't be collected. There are some technical issues,' Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Probe agency summons Chidambaram in INX Media case

CBI had registered FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in clearance given to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham