search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Suri murder case: Bhanu Kiran gets life term

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Dec 19, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Bhanu Kiran’s counsel said that they will appeal before the High Court.
Bhanu Kiran
 Bhanu Kiran

Hyderabad: The first metropolitan session’s court sentenced gangster Bhanu Kiran to life imprisonment on Tuesday. Bhanu Kiran was the prime accused in the sensational murder of  Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy alias Maddelacheruvvu Suri, faction leader from Rayalseema, Andhra Pradesh. Suri was accused of killing the late Telugu Desam MLA Paritala Ravi.

Another prime accused,  Manmohan Singh Bhaduria, a close aide of Bhanu, was however released from the jail as he has already served seven years. On Tuesday he was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

 

The sentence came seven years after the murder of Suri in Sanath Nagar. Bhanu Kiran was convicted under Section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act, His aide Manmohan, a native of Uttar Pradesh and owner of the 0.32 revolver that was used to kill Suri, was convicted for conspiracy under Sections 212, 201 of the IPC and sentenced to imprisonment of five plus five years, the terms to run concurrently.

Four other accused in the case, namely Sulam Subbaiah, Boya Venkata Hari  Babu, Avula Venkata Ramana and K. Vamsidhar  Reddy, were acquitted.

On Tuesday, Bhanu Kiran and Manmohan Reddy were brought to the criminal court, Nampally, hours ahead of time. The duo was given an eight-tier security cover. No one from Bhanu’s family or that of his victim Suri was present in the session’s court.

Before pronouncing the judgement in a packed courtroom, the session’s judge told Bhanu Kiran that all the evidence on cross-examination by the CID proved him guilty. Bhanu Kiran showed no emotion when he was sentenced. He had called it a false case. But he pleaded with the judge to consider that his aged mother was sick and solely dependent on him.

55

Bhanu Kiran’s counsel said that they will appeal before the High Court.

Bloody background

Maddelacheruvvu Suri met Bhanu Kiran when Suri was serving life imprisonment for the Jubilee Hills blast case. Bhanu became his close confidant and ran the show from the outside. However, after a while, Bhanu began to extort money, threaten people and carried out an independent land settlement in the name of Suri. On knowing this, Suri abused Bhanu and threatened to kill him. Bhanu, who felt threatened, planned the murder of Suri with Manmohan Singh.

On January 3, 2011, when Suri came out of jail on remission, Bhanu accompanied him to meet a lawyer with regard to the killing of Telugu Desam MLA Paritala Ravi. The hearing was underway in the Anathapur district court, and Suri was an accused in the case.  The duo met the lawyer at Sai Satya Complex and then headed to Banjara hills to meet one Padma, a relative of Suri, in a borrowed Skoda car.

Suri was seated next to the driver Madan Mohan Reddy, and Bhanu Kiran was in the back seat. While passing Navodhaya colony, Sanath Nagar, two bullets were fired from a 0.32 revolver into the back of Suri’s head. Bhanu began to shout, “Attack, Attack!” and jumped out of the car.

Following the car on two bikes were the four who were acquitted on Tuesday — Sulam Subbaiah, Boya Venkata Hari  Babu, Avula Venkata Ramana and K. Vamsidhar. Bhanu Kiran, wearing a helmet, jumped onto the bike between Subbaiah and Hari Babu and fled towards Kukatpally where he and Manmohan Singh were picked up by one Loknath Reddy, who wasn’t involved in the killing, in a Scorpio car.

While on the run, Bhanu Kiran received a call from the driver of the Skoda car, Madan Mohan Reddy. Bhanu Kiran told him not to call him. He then threw out two used bullet cartridges and the helmet at Pantancheru and the trio fled to Sholapur, then Pune, halted in Delhi, then moved to Gurgaon and finally rented a house in Madhya Pradesh.

A month later, in February 2011, Manmohan Singh returned to Hyderabad to collect some cash on the behest of Bhanu Kiran. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested  him. A year later, Bhanu was nabbed at a dhaba in Zaheerabad in Medak district.

The case went on for seven years. It was first investigated by the city’s Central Crime Station, which filed a charge-sheet. It was later handed over to the CID where two other supplementary charge sheets were filed. The seven year old case ended with the conviction and sentencing of Bhanu Kiran on Tuesday.

...
Tags: bhanu kiran, rayalseema, manmohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Miss Spain Angela Ponce becomes first transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe

Ponce took to Instagram and wrote, "This is for you, for those who have no visibility, no voice, because we all deserve a world of respect, inclusion and freedom." (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2019 Auction: Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy big buys; MI acquires Yuvraj Singh

Carlos Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer were acquired by KKR and RCB respectively(Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

84-year-old Janet Fein, from Texas, gets college degree

Fein, now 84, went back to school and will accomplish a long-held goal this week when she graduates from the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor's degree.
 

IPL 2019 auctions: Date, timings, list of players and all you need to know

The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons. (Photo: PTI)
 

Naseeruddin Shah lashes out at Virat Kohli in a stinging Facebook post

''Virat K is not only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," wrote Naseeruddin Shah in his Facebook post, criticising Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Couple told they will never have children shock doctors by having twins, and triplets

The couple decided to try an injectable hormone, Gonal-F, an option when ovaries can produce a follicle - small sacs which contain immature eggs. (Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

N Nageswara Rao named CBI additional director

Nama Nageswara Rao

Two from Telangana drown in Australia

Family member mourning over the demise of the youth in Australia.

Mumbai engineer Hamid Ansari returns home after 6 years in Pak jail

It was an emotional reunion for Hamid Nihal Ansari family at the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday, whose long struggle ended and eventually their efforts bore fruit. (Photo: ANI)

2 Telangana residents drown in Australia beach while saving family, 1 missing

The rescue teams were also able to rescue Ghouse and Rahat from the sea but were unable to revive them. Junaid could not be found. (Representational Image)

Kamal Nath’s claim of jobs given to Bihar, UP migrants ‘divisive’: BJP

After taking office Kamal Nath said his government will give incentives to industries that give 70 per cent of their jobs to those from his state and added that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get employment in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of the local population. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham