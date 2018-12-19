search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala row: BJP leader on hunger strike arrested, shifted to hospital

ANI
Published Dec 19, 2018, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 7:05 pm IST
Following Padmanabhan's arrest, BJP leader Sobha Surendran to continue relay hunger strike.
Following Padmanabhan's arrest, BJP leader Sobha Surendran to continue relay hunger strike. (Photo: PTI)
 Following Padmanabhan's arrest, BJP leader Sobha Surendran to continue relay hunger strike. (Photo: PTI)

Trivandrum: BJP leader C K Padmanabhan, who had been observing indefinite hunger strike for the past 10 days outside the Secretariat in Kerala on the Sabarimala issue, was arrested and admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Padmanabhan sat on the hunger strike after BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan was arrested and shifted to the hospital as his health got deteriorated while continuing the fast.

 

The hunger strike was launched by the BJP on December 3 to protest against the imposition of curfew under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at Sabarimala and surrounding areas. Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area.

Following Padmanabhan's arrest, BJP leader Sobha Surendran will continue the BJP relay hunger strike.

Around 69 people were arrested in November after they allegedly violated Section 144 imposed in the vicinity of the temple.

A string of protests was witnessed in the state after the September 28 Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine.

Till today, no women in the 10-50 age group has succeeded in offering prayers at the shrine as various people have been protesting against the court's decision.

...
Tags: sabrimala temple, c k padmanabhan, hunger strike, lord ayappa
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
 

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

Live Facial Recognition (LFR), is technology that can identify a person from a digital image. The technology is being used to assist in the prevention and detection of crime by identifying wanted criminals. (Photo: Metropolitan Police, UK)
 

Food delivery robot bursts into flames

The manufacturer has blamed the incident on human error, citing that someone had inserted a defective battery into the robot that caused a thermal runway. (Photo: James Wenzel, via Twitter)
 

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

Lips not only symbolize one’s beauty but also it talks about one’s healthy appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-bureaucrats demand Yogi's resignation over Bulandshahr violence

The letter said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister 'refuses to acknowledge the gravity of the incident and its communal intent, condemn the perpetrators of violence or direct the police to take action against them but instead asks them to focus attention on those responsible for illegal cow slaughter'. (Photo: File)

AIADMK expels TN deputy CM O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja

AIADMK on Wednesday expelled Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja from primary membership of the party. (Photo: File)

No appointments under new Maratha quota legislation till Jan 23: Maha govt tells HC

State will not make any appointments till the date of next hearing of pending petitions challenging the legislation granting quota to Marathas. (Photo: PTI)

BSP MLA seen watching women’s pics in Karnataka Assembly clarifies

'What kind of journalism is this that you are sensationalising everything? As a father I was looking for alliances for my son. That’s all,' Karnataka BSP MLA N Mahesh said. (Photo: Facebook | @NMaheshAnna)

After triumph in state polls, Rahul Gandhi holidays in Shimla with sister Priyanka

When some local Congress leaders got news of Rahul Gandhi at the dhaba, they and some women reached there. (Photo: Twitter | @soumodiptoroyy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham