Probe agency summons P Chidambaram in INX Media case

CBI had registered FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in clearance given to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was at the headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning after being summoned for questioning in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram role had come under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-I government that clearances from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) were given to the two ventures.

On November 29, the Delhi High Court had extended the interim protection to Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. He has been granted interim protection from the arrest till January 15 next year.

Chidambaram had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection from the arrest by the CBI and the ED.

The CBI had registered a First Information Report on May 15 last year, alleging irregularities in the clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti was also arrested in the matter on February 28 for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case. He was granted bail on March 23.

The other accused in the case include then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.