search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Probe agency summons P Chidambaram in INX Media case

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 19, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
P Chidambaram role had come under scanner of various investigating agencies in Rs 305 crore INX Media case.
CBI had registered FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in clearance given to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. (Photo: ANI)
 CBI had registered FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in clearance given to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was at the headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning after being summoned for questioning in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram role had come under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

 

It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-I government that clearances from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) were given to the two ventures.

On November 29, the Delhi High Court had extended the interim protection to Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. He has been granted interim protection from the arrest till January 15 next year.

Chidambaram had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection from the arrest by the CBI and the ED.

The CBI had registered a First Information Report on May 15 last year, alleging irregularities in the clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti was also arrested in the matter on February 28 for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case. He was granted bail on March 23.

The other accused in the case include then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, inx media case, enforcement directorate, foreign investment promotion board (fipb)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
 

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

Live Facial Recognition (LFR), is technology that can identify a person from a digital image. The technology is being used to assist in the prevention and detection of crime by identifying wanted criminals. (Photo: Metropolitan Police, UK)
 

Food delivery robot bursts into flames

The manufacturer has blamed the incident on human error, citing that someone had inserted a defective battery into the robot that caused a thermal runway. (Photo: James Wenzel, via Twitter)
 

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

Lips not only symbolize one’s beauty but also it talks about one’s healthy appearance.
 

IPL 2019 Auction: Here's the complete list of sold, unsold players

While the uncapped Indian youngsters Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy was two of the biggest earners at the IPL auction 2019, veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn went unsold. (Photo: PTI / Tamil Nadu Premier League / AFP)
 

Apple MacBook Air 2018 review: A long-awaited fresh Air

Beneath that eco-friendly recycled aluminium body is an Intel 1.6GHz dual-core i5 processor with 4MB L3 cache that can boost up to a good 3.6GHz when you need it. As for the memory, the base model comes with 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 non-removable (onboard) RAM, and up to 16GB if you need more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Oppn 'mahagathbandhan' illusion, BJP will retain power in 2019: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah also said he was sure that the Shiv Sena will be with the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)

Rahul Gandhi takes tuition to dream, what to speak: Smriti Irani

'In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the people will give blessings to the BJP after seeing the development under the BJP regime,' Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Not just PM, I was also accidental Finance Minister: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh further noted that when he was India's Finance Minister in 1991, he was successful in helping turn a crisis into a 'great opportunity'. (Photo: PTI)

ISRO’s GSAT-7A to boost defence communication set for launch today

GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region. (Photo: ISRO)

N Nageswara Rao named CBI additional director

M. Nageswara Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham