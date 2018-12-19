search on deccanchronicle.com
N Nageswara Rao named CBI additional director

Published Dec 19, 2018
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 1:19 am IST
A 1986-batch IPS officer from the Odisha cadre, Mr Rao's name was cleared by the appointments committee of the Cabinet.
New Delhi: M. Nageswara Rao, who is holding post of interim CBI Director, was on Tuesday promoted to the rank of an additional director by the government.

A 1986-batch IPS officer from the Odisha cadre, Mr Rao’s name was cleared by the appointments committee of the Cabinet.

 

The promotion of Mr Rao, who took over as interim CBI director amid a midnight drama on October 24, came after the government stepped in between director CBI Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana fight, which reached court.

Mr Rao was not considered for the rank of additional director in November 2016 and April 2018.

