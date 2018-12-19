search on deccanchronicle.com
MP losing jobs due to migrants: Kamal Nath

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 19, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 1:16 am IST
He however had clarified that he was not against migrants getting jobs in the state.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s recent comment that migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were grabbing jobs in the state depriving youths of MP employment has stirred a row with BJP accusing him of promoting
regionalism for electoral gains.

Soon after assuming office on Monday, Mr Nath had said, “Many industries have come up in MP, in which people from other states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been given employment, depriving youth of MP to get jobs. Industries which absorb 70 per cent of their manpower from MP will only be eligible for the incentives proposed for them by the state government”.

 

Congress in its election manifesto has declared to provide incentive of salary grants for five years to the industries which would generate employment in the state.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya on Tuesday accused Mr Nath of promoting regionalism for electoral gains by speaking against the migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Congress spokesman however defended the chief minister saying that Mr Nath, as head of the state, was justified to work in the interest of unemployed youths of the state.

