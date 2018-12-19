search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: ISRO signs off 2018 with 'Angry Bird’ GSAT-7A launch to boost defence

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 19, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
The 2,250-kilogram geostationary satellite is said to give boost to Defence forces' communication capabilities.
GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)
 GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched the country's newest satellite GSAT-7A from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The satellite dubbed as ‘Indian Angry Bird’ was launched at 4:10 pm on Wednesday.

 

With the launch of 'Angry Bird', ISRO signed off 2018.

GSAT-7A, a 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite, is said to boost Defence forces' communication capabilities.

It will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region.

The satellite will also enable the Indian Air Force (IAF) to interlink different ground radar stations, airbases and AWACS aircraft.

GSAT-7A will also boost the India Air Force's network-centric warfare capabilities and enhance its operations globally.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F11 (GSLV-F11) successfully launched GSAT-7A into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The GSLV-F11 with indigenous cryogenic upper stage has a total of three stages before reaching the destined orbit using the onboard propulsion system.

Though the first stage took place within 20 minutes of the lift-off, it might take one or two days after separation from the launcher to reach its final orbital stage.

This heavyweight communication satellite will provide vital data for hi-tech communication in strategic fields.

 

 

...
Tags: isro, gsat-7a
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
 

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

Live Facial Recognition (LFR), is technology that can identify a person from a digital image. The technology is being used to assist in the prevention and detection of crime by identifying wanted criminals. (Photo: Metropolitan Police, UK)
 

Food delivery robot bursts into flames

The manufacturer has blamed the incident on human error, citing that someone had inserted a defective battery into the robot that caused a thermal runway. (Photo: James Wenzel, via Twitter)
 

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

Lips not only symbolize one’s beauty but also it talks about one’s healthy appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AgustaWestland case: Court reserves order, counsel claims Michel has dyslexia

Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the Rs 3600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal, arrived in New Delhi on December 5 after being extradited to India from Dubai. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bulandshahr violence is a political conspiracy; will ensure peace: UP CM

Responding to questions on the issue, Adityanath said those whose political ground has receded are embracing each other to hide their shortcomings. (Photo: File)

‘Meri madam mahaan’: Hamid Ansari's mother thanks Sushma Swaraj

Hamid Nihal Ansari, who was accompanied by his mother and other family members, also thanked Sushma Swaraj and the Ministry of External Affairs for persisting with the case and taking it up with Islamabad. (Photo: ANI)

Woke up Chief Ministers, next is 'sleeping' PM, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's comment came a day after he said he would not let PM Modi sleep till a loan waiver is given to all farmers. (Photo: PTI | File)

Arrogance of BJP, Nitish Kumar the reasons behind leaving NDA: Kushwaha

Kushwaha also said that Rahul Gandhi has developed his 'personality' and people are looking towards him as an option for replacing Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham