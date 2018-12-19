Watch: ISRO signs off 2018 with 'Angry Bird’ GSAT-7A launch to boost defence

GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched the country's newest satellite GSAT-7A from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The satellite dubbed as ‘Indian Angry Bird’ was launched at 4:10 pm on Wednesday.

With the launch of 'Angry Bird', ISRO signed off 2018.

GSAT-7A, a 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite, is said to boost Defence forces' communication capabilities.

It will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region.

The satellite will also enable the Indian Air Force (IAF) to interlink different ground radar stations, airbases and AWACS aircraft.

GSAT-7A will also boost the India Air Force's network-centric warfare capabilities and enhance its operations globally.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F11 (GSLV-F11) successfully launched GSAT-7A into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The GSLV-F11 with indigenous cryogenic upper stage has a total of three stages before reaching the destined orbit using the onboard propulsion system.

Though the first stage took place within 20 minutes of the lift-off, it might take one or two days after separation from the launcher to reach its final orbital stage.

This heavyweight communication satellite will provide vital data for hi-tech communication in strategic fields.