search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bulandshahr violence is a political conspiracy; will ensure peace: UP CM

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2018, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 3:39 pm IST
The chief minister had earlier termed the Bulandshahr incidents an accident.
Responding to questions on the issue, Adityanath said those whose political ground has receded are embracing each other to hide their shortcomings. (Photo: File)
 Responding to questions on the issue, Adityanath said those whose political ground has receded are embracing each other to hide their shortcomings. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Hitting back at the opposition which stalled the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh legislature over the issue of law and order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday the Bulandshahr violence, was a "political conspiracy" hatched by those who have lost political ground.

The entire Question Hour was washed out in both the Houses of the state legislature amid uproar and sloganeering by the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress over various issues, including the plight of farmers and the law-and-order situation in the state, that led to repeated adjournments.

 

"The December 3 (Bulandshahr) violence is a political conspiracy (hatched) by those who have lost political ground," he told reporters after the Assembly was adjourned for the day amid opposition ruckus.

"It was a political conspiracy which has been exposed... peace and order will be maintained at all cost... the administration and government have repulsed the designs (of conspirators) sternly," Adityanath said.

The chief minister had earlier termed the Bulandshahr incidents an accident.

The Bulandshahr violence, which occurred over an incident of alleged cow slaughter, claimed two lives including that of a police inspector.

Responding to questions on the issue, Adityanath said those whose political ground has receded are embracing each other to hide their shortcomings.

Wednesday was the second day of the brief winter session of the state legislature spread over four sittings.

Both the Assembly and the Legislative Council were adjourned on the first day of the current session Tuesday after condoling the deaths of former chief minister N D Tiwari, BJP legislator Patel Ram Kumar Verma and Union minister Ananth Kumar.

...
Tags: yogi adityanath, bulandshahr violence, cow slaughter
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
 

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

Live Facial Recognition (LFR), is technology that can identify a person from a digital image. The technology is being used to assist in the prevention and detection of crime by identifying wanted criminals. (Photo: Metropolitan Police, UK)
 

Food delivery robot bursts into flames

The manufacturer has blamed the incident on human error, citing that someone had inserted a defective battery into the robot that caused a thermal runway. (Photo: James Wenzel, via Twitter)
 

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

Lips not only symbolize one’s beauty but also it talks about one’s healthy appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Teary-eyed Hamid Ansari meets Sushma Swaraj, shares tough phase in Pak

Hamid Nihal Ansari, who was accompanied by his mother and other family members, also thanked Sushma Swaraj and the Ministry of External Affairs for persisting with the case and taking it up with Islamabad. (Photo: ANI)

Woke up Chief Ministers, next is 'sleeping' PM, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's comment came a day after he said he would not let PM Modi sleep till a loan waiver is given to all farmers. (Photo: PTI | File)

Arrogance of BJP, Nitish Kumar the reasons behind leaving NDA: Kushwaha

Kushwaha also said that Rahul Gandhi has developed his 'personality' and people are looking towards him as an option for replacing Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

India to test Johnson & Johnson baby powder for cancer-causing asbestos: reports

J&J in India did not have any immediate comment on the reports of sample seizures by Indian authorities. (Photo: File | AFP)

Virat Kohli and PM Modi 'spectacular' players, not easy to defeat them: Jaitley

At the 'Agenda Aaj Tak', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a cricket enthusiast and a keen political observer, was asked for his prediction on the general election and the world cup. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham