BSP MLA seen watching women’s pics in Karnataka Assembly clarifies

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Dec 19, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
'Yes I took the phone inside. It was a mistake. I will never do this again,' BSP Karnataka MLA N Mahesh said.
'What kind of journalism is this that you are sensationalising everything? As a father I was looking for alliances for my son. That’s all,' Karnataka BSP MLA N Mahesh said. (Photo: Facebook | @NMaheshAnna)
Belagavi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Karnataka N Mahesh is facing wrath after a video of him watching pictures of women in his mobile phone during the state assembly session on Monday went viral on social media and was telecast on news channels.

Posed by slew of questions, Mahesh apologised for using his mobile phone inside the house and clarified that he was browsing through photos of women for a suitable match for his son.

 

“Yes I took the phone inside (the Karnataka Assembly). It was a mistake. I will never do this again,” the BSP Karnataka MLA said.

Mahesh questioned the “sensational” journalism that followed the incident.

“What kind of journalism is this that you are sensationalising everything? As a father I was looking for alliances for my son. That’s all,” he said.

