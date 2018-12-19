Asaduddin Owaisi to moot changes in new Triple Talaq Bill

Hyderabad: MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to propose amendments to the revised Triple Talaq Bill which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday to replace an ordinance issued in September.

At the time of debate on the revised The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha, Mr Owaisi may get a chance to express his views on the Bill and he will leave no stone un-turned to pinpoint the legal flaws its essential components.

Mr Owaisi, who himself is a barrister, has already discussed the provisions of the Ordinance with experts on the Constitution and laws, Islamic theologians and key members of the All India Muslim Law Board.

Mr Owaisi tweeted about his intention to put his views and proposals for amendments in the proposed Bill. In his tweet, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated “Continuing his longstanding tradition of terrible lawmaking, Modi has introduced a ‘revised’ Triple Talaq Bill that is discriminatory and anti-women. Continuing my longstanding tradition of opposing unjust laws, I’ll be proposing amendments to ensure deserted spouses are protected (sic).”

In another tweet commenting on the video of BJP MLA Uday Bhan Singh threatening a woman SDM of Agra, Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Modi saying that he was so keen on ‘saving’ Muslim women while his MLA openly threatens a woman public servant and incites mob violence.

Mr Owaisi is concerned over criminalising the act of pronouncing the Triple Talaq instantly and the aftermath for women whose husbands would have been sent to prison. His contention is that when the Triple Talaq has been declared null and void by the Apex Court, then how can we separate the couple by sending the husband to jail.

According to him, in Islam, marriage is a civil contract and bringing penal provisions in it is wrong. He may propose for creation of a special fund for the welfare of women whose husbands are undergoing imprisonment. There are also chances that he may raise the issue of abandoned Hindu Women during the debate on Triple Talaq in the Lok Sabha.