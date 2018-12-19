search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK expels TN deputy CM O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
O Raja was removed from AIADMK, 'for having acted against the party’s principles and ideologies, and for bringing disrepute to the party.'
AIADMK on Wednesday expelled Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja from primary membership of the party. (Photo: File)
Chennai: AIADMK on Wednesday expelled Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja from primary membership of the party.

O Raja was removed from AIADMK, "for having acted against the party’s principles and ideologies, and for bringing disrepute to the party."

 

Raja was a former panchayat president of Periyakulam in Theni district. He had contested and won elections for milk cooperative Aavin in Madurai, against wishes of Panneerselvam.

More details are awaited.

Tags: aiadmk, o panneerselvam, o raja
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




