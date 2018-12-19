search on deccanchronicle.com
After MP, Chhattisgarh, Assam okays Rs 600 crore loan waiver

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 19, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 1:10 am IST
According to the scheme, the state government will waive 25 per cent loan of farmers up to a maximum of Rs 25,000.
Guwahati: A day after the newly formed Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh announced waiving of farm loans, the BJP government in Assam too approved Rs 600-crore waiver alongwith several other welfare schemes which it claims will benefit around eight lakh farmers in the state.

The decision to this effect was taken at a state Cabinet meeting in Guwahati on Monday night.

 

According to the scheme, the state government will waive 25 per cent loan of farmers up to a maximum of Rs 25,000.

The waiver will be for all the loans taken through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and from PSU banks, industry minister and state government spokesperson Chandra Mohan Patowary said here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a scheme which will enable around 19 lakh farmers in the state to take loans at zero per cent interest from the next financial year. The cabinet also approved a farmers’ incentive scheme, under which Rs 10,000 subsidy will be given to farmers having bad debts for taking loan under KCC.

The government will also give an incentive of Rs 25,000 to “smart farmers” who have repaid their loans.

The schemes will help farmers tide over their financial crisis and improve agriculture production, Mr Patowary said. The State Cabinet also decided to enhance the pension of freedom fighters in the state from Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000.

...
