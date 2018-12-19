Six months of Governor’s rule end, J&K set for President’s rule from midnight

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after state governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will come under President’s Rule from midnight of Wednesday, following the expiry of six-month Governor’s Rule in the state, reported ANI.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after state governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state.

After the proclamation, the powers of the Legislature of the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

The Governor’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP in a coalition government.

The 87-member state assembly was abruptly dissolved on November 22 following rival claims to form the government.

The first came from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who claimed the support of rival Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and the Congress. The second claim was that of People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone, who was backed by the BJP.

The governor said he had dissolved the assembly citing horse trading and lack of stability to form a government as the reasons. However neither of the groups went to court and challenged the decision.