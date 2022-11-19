No Sparsha darshan at Srisailam

Temple EO Lavanna said the devotees who booked tickets on line will be allowed the Sparsha Darshan. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: The Srisailam Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temple authorities would stop Sparsha Darshan of the Jyothirlingam till completion of the Karthika Masam following a huge turnout of devotees.

Temple EO Lavanna said the devotees who booked tickets on line will be allowed the Sparsha Darshan. “In the view of the heavy arrivals, we stopped sparsha darshan and would instead permit devotees have general darshan till November 23,” he said.

In addition, the Srisailam police concentrated their attention on traffic regulation works and were diverting vehicles via other routes around Srisailam. Traffic was disrupted in the ghat road and also in Srisailam town since Saturday.

Temple authorities said they expected huge arrivals on the last Monday of the Holy Karthika Masam.