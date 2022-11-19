  
MEA staffer held for spying

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Nov 19, 2022, 2:19 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 2:19 am IST
  It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

New Delhi: One Multi Task Staff (MTS) at a driver level working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday for transferring documents to one
Pakistani Intelligence Operative. He was honey trapped by the operative who posed as a journalist from Kolkata.

The 40-year-old driver named Srikrishna was arrested on espionage charges from MEA’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan office. He was allegedly transferring documents for money to the Pakistan operative who approached him with a pseudonym Pooja @ Poonam Sharma, posing as a journalist from Kolkata, and covering MEA.  The operative had approached Srikrishna through social media about one and half years ago and had made friends with him.

The MEA has both contractual and permanent MTS working at driver and other junior levels. It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. Srikrishna allegedly through his smartphone used to take photographs of the files and papers that he carried in his car from one office to another, and transfer them to the Pakistani operative. While the Crime Branch is still interrogating Srikrishna, the MEA is trying to ascertain what all he has managed to share.
 

