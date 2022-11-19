Low pressure forms in Bay, depression by Nov 20

Visakhapatnam: A low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday evening.

Sea conditions will be rough to very-rough during its intensification into next stages like from low to depression. The rainfall activity across south India will be evident from November 20. Isolated heavy falls would occur over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on November 21 and 22.

The system is likely to move west-northwest and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal by Sunday. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue moving west northwestward towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent three days.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea till further instructions from the government. The south coastal Andhra Pradesh region will be impacted by rainfall from November 20 and this would persist for the next two days, weatherman said.