  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2022 Low pressure forms i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Low pressure forms in Bay, depression by Nov 20

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 19, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 12:10 am IST
The rainfall activity across south India will be evident from November 20. (DC Image)
  The rainfall activity across south India will be evident from November 20. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: A low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday evening.

Sea conditions will be rough to very-rough during its intensification into next stages like from low to depression. The rainfall activity across south India will be evident from November 20. Isolated heavy falls would occur over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on November 21 and 22.

The system is likely to move west-northwest and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal by Sunday. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue moving west northwestward towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent three days.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea till further instructions from the government. The south coastal Andhra Pradesh region will be impacted by rainfall from November 20 and this would persist for the next two days, weatherman said.

...
Tags: bay of bengal, andhra pradesh rainfall, andhra pradesh rains, india meteorological department (imd)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

In October, an official from Cherlapalli central prison was targeted by cyberfraudsters and duped of nearly Rs 1 lakh.

Online dating is ridden with frauds, warn cybercrime experts

Justice Chandrachud (PTI file image)

HC advocates’ to meet CJI today opposing transfer of Justice Abhishek Reddy

Temple EO Lavanna said the devotees who booked tickets on line will be allowed the Sparsha Darshan. (DC Image)

No Sparsha darshan at Srisailam

APSBCL had taken over sale of liquor from October 1, 2019 (Representational image: PTI)

AP to soon start digital payments at liquor outlets



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UK offers 3,000 visas for educated Indian youth every year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)

Language of this court is English, SC tells litigant who argued in Hindi

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy provided petitioner Shankar Lal Sharma, who is an elderly man, with a legal-aid counsel after finding that he was not able to understand what the court was saying. (Image: PTI)

Centre asks SC to review premature release of Rajiv Gandhi's killers

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case. (Image: PTI)

Bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TRS in Munugode after initial rounds of counting

The BJP has taken an early lead in four seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar, while the ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in Telangana's Munugode (ANI)

Karnataka govt relaxes restrictions on sandalwood plantations

Karnataka health minister K. Sudhakar (Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->