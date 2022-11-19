  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2022 Hear 10 matrimonial ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hear 10 matrimonial cases daily: CJI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Nov 19, 2022, 2:12 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 2:12 am IST
Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. (PTI)
 Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. (PTI)

New Delhi: In its full court meeting, the Supreme Court has decided that all its 13 benches will hear every day 10 daily bail petitions and 10 matrimonial disputes in a bid to bring down the pendency of cases, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud announced on Friday.

The exercise will continue for five weeks that the top court has before it goes for its Winter break.

“After a full court meeting, we have decided that each Bench will take up 10 transfer petitions, which are family matters, followed by 10 bail matters to dispose of all such matters before the winter vacation of the court starting from December 19,” CJI Chandrachud said, stressing that the bail matters needed to be given primacy as they pertain to personal liberty.

The bench said as of now there were 3,000 petitions pending in the SC pertaining to matrimonial cases where parties are seeking transfer of cases to a place of their convenience. The CJI said if every bench takes up 10 cases daily, then 13 benches will be able to decided 130 cases per day, i.e. 650 per week. “So at the end of five weeks, all transfer petitions will be over,” he said.

The benches will start taking up regular cases after dealing with these 20 bail and transfer petitions every day, the CJI said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud also said that he had decided to cut down the number of cases to be listed at the last moment in the supplementary list to lessen the burden on the judges who are forced to see the case files till late night.

 

...
Tags: supreme court of india, matrimonial disputes, chief justice of india d y chandrachud
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

MEA staffer held for spying

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

A group of second-year Nizam College students along with student organisation activists attempted to enter the VC's chambers (Photo: https://www.nizamcollege.ac.in/)

Tension on OU campus as students storm VC’s chamber

Some students were having lunch on the second floor when a foul odour began to spread in the rooms (Photo: DC)

Garbage stink makes 50 girl students ill



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Navlakha’s house arrest: SC rebukes NIA for delay

Gautam Navlakha (AP)

Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

UK offers 3,000 visas for educated Indian youth every year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)

Language of this court is English, SC tells litigant who argued in Hindi

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy provided petitioner Shankar Lal Sharma, who is an elderly man, with a legal-aid counsel after finding that he was not able to understand what the court was saying. (Image: PTI)

Centre asks SC to review premature release of Rajiv Gandhi's killers

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case. (Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->