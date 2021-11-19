 LIVE !  :  The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo) Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts
 
Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2021 Rain shuts all road, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rain shuts all road, footpath routes to Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Nov 19, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 12:24 am IST
All routes, including the twin ghat roads and two footpaths leading to the hill town of Tirumala have remained closed following heavy rains
Heavy rain inundates North Mada Street in Tirumala on Thursday. By arrangement.
 Heavy rain inundates North Mada Street in Tirumala on Thursday. By arrangement.

TIRUPATI: All routes, including the twin ghat roads and two footpaths leading to the hill town of Tirumala, have remained closed following heavy rains that triggered landslides, leading to boulders rolling down at several places.

 In a press release on Thursday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) underlined that all routes to Tirumala, including roads and both footpaths – Alipiri and Srivari Mettu – that had been closed during last two days in view of heavy rains, will remain closed on Friday too due to inclement weather conditions.

 

TTD said it will notify reopening of ghat roads and pedestrian routes after the situation comes under control.

Due to incessant rains since Wednesday night, pilgrims atop the hill town and at Tirupati city have remained stranded. Rainwater has flooded the Disaster Recovery Centre beside Arjitham office, leading to the complete shutdown of servers and networking equipment.

Sources said rainwater has also inundated Vaikuntham queue complexes at a few places. The four mada streets also got waterlogged several times in the day. But the rainwater receded quickly every time, thanks to advanced water draining system.

 

At least two rooms have been damaged in Narayanagiri guest house following landslide from the hill on its backside. The rooms were unoccupied at the time of incident.

Business activity atop the hill came to a complete standstill, as pilgrims chose to remain inside their guest houses due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the Kapilatheertham is in torrent, forcing TTD to prevent entry of pilgrims. Three of the Kapileswara Swamy temple pillars have been damaged. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam inspected the temple and instructed officials to restore the pillars immediately.

 

Later, Veerabrahmam also inspected Srinivasam Rest House and interacted with devotees who have been stranded due to closure of both ghat roads as well footpaths. He instructed officials to provide Annaprasadam to the stranded pilgrims in the rest house itself.

TTD has announced that those who have booked darshan tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but have been unable to reach Tirumala; can have their darshan later.

...
Tags: tirumala, tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd), heavy rains, ghat roads
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Dharna Chowk on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR at dharna boosts morale of TRS workers

The MEA said the two sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquillity. (PTI Photo)

India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.(DC File Image)

AP Assembly sessions starts; hails initiatives for women empowerment

MD of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao.

Sandhya MD sreedhar Rao arrested from Bengaluru, put in 14-day remand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K administration orders magisterial probe into Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar

Leaders and workers of J&K People's Conference hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding a probe into the killings of civilians Altaf Ahmad Bhat & Mudasir Gul and the return of their bodies, in Srinagar, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Pak enacts law to give Kulbhushan right to file review appeal against his conviction

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. (PTI file photo)

Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts

The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo)

Lakhimpur violence: SC appoints ex-judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor SIT probe

Supreme Court (PTI)

4 killed including two ultras as terror hideout busted in Srinagar area

Paramilitary soldiers patrol a market in Srinagar, in Jammu Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->