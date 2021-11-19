Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2021 Images show China bu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Images show China built second village in Arunachal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2021, 2:50 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 7:05 am IST
The second enclave or cluster is of at least 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that China has built villages well within their side of the Line of Actual Control and China has not anywhere transgressed into India’s perception of LAC. (PTI)
 Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that China has built villages well within their side of the Line of Actual Control and China has not anywhere transgressed into India’s perception of LAC. (PTI)

New Delhi: New satellite images suggest China has built a second village in Arunachal Pradesh sector and more villages in disputed territory with Bhutan as part of its salami tactics. "This village (in Arunachal Pradesh) appears to be within the survey of India and McMahon line boundary...  geography however, restricts access allowing Beijing to move unchallenged, such land grabs alter maps and promote sinicization of local features hindering future challenges to Indian territorial claims, " said satellite image expert whose Twitter handle identifies him as @detresfa.

The second enclave or cluster is of at least 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh, said a report by a news channel based on satellite images accessed by it. The news report said that the

 

 "new enclave did not exist in 2019 according to the satellite images; a year later, it can be seen."

The village lies 93 kilometers east of the first China-constructed village in Arunachal Pradesh, which was reported by the Pentagon earlier this month. In a report to the US Congress, Pentagon said that in 2020 China had built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between China's Tibet Autonomous Region and India’s Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC.

However, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that China has built villages well within their side of the Line of Actual Control and China has not anywhere transgressed into India’s perception of LAC. "As far as we are concerned, there is no such village development that has taken place on our side of the LAC," Gen Rawat had said on the Pentagon report.

 

Meanwhile, @detresfa said that disputed land between Bhutan and China near Doklam shows construction activity between 2020-21, and China having built four villages spread through an area roughly 100 square kilometres. The construction is still going on.

China is also developing a network of large heliports across the Tibetan Plateau and along its tense border with India that can be of major use in a crisis.

...
Tags: china-constructed village
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 19 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High Court)

AP High Court to look into legality of two legislations on Amaravati

Justice Lalitha asked the public prosecutor to get the police place the remand report of Rao by Friday morning. (PTI)

Sandhya Conventions MD moves High Court for bail

Tigers migrate into Kagaznagar division crossing River Pranahitha from the Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Villagers including women caught between tiger and rivulet

Questions pertaining to integrity and corruption-free services received the lowest scores across states. Representational Image. (PTI)

Telangana ranked second best in SMART policing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K administration orders magisterial probe into Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar

Leaders and workers of J&K People's Conference hold placards and shout slogans during a protest demanding a probe into the killings of civilians Altaf Ahmad Bhat & Mudasir Gul and the return of their bodies, in Srinagar, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Pak enacts law to give Kulbhushan right to file review appeal against his conviction

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. (PTI file photo)

Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts

The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo)

Lakhimpur violence: SC appoints ex-judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor SIT probe

Supreme Court (PTI)

4 killed including two ultras as terror hideout busted in Srinagar area

Paramilitary soldiers patrol a market in Srinagar, in Jammu Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->