Telangana High Court says will fine quash petitions in Jagan case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2021, 2:02 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Justice Shameem Akther had earlier heard some petitions and now the roaster has come before Justice Ujjal Bhuyan
The High Court has started hearing quash petitions and dismissal petitions filed by the accused in the FIRs lodged by CBI related to Reddy’ quid pro quo issue. (PTI)
HYDERABAD:  Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court on Thursday made it clear to the counsels and petitioners in cases seeking quash or dismissal of their names in the FIRs related to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s  disproportionate assets that  they will be penalized Rs 50,000 in fine if they seek adjournment of hearings on flimsy grounds.

Justice Shameem Akther had earlier heard some petitions. Now, the roaster has come before Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.  Two days ago, on the request of the counsels for the petitioners, the judge agreed to start hearing from Thursday.

But, when the case came up for hearing, the counsels sought further adjournment. The counsel representing Puneet Dalmia in the FIR related to Dalmia Cements wanted more time to put forth arguments.  Another counsel  N. Naveen Kumar, appearing for Jagan Mohan Reddy, also requested the court  to adjourn the case seeking exemption from appearance before the trial court.   

 

Irked by the requests, Justice Bhuyan warned of fines against further adjournments.

