Centre to repeal three Farm Laws, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 19, 2021, 9:28 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 10:26 am IST
In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, 'Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws'
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

 

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since it had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

 

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

Farm union welcomes government's decision to repeal farm laws

The Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

"It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.

 

On the prime minister's appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action."

BKU(Ugrahan) is the largest among the all protesting farmers unions and are protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has sizeable presence across Punjab.

