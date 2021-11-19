Depression makes landfall: Heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places in AP

After crossing the coast, the remnants of the Depression entered the Rayalaseema and the rainfall activity would continue till Friday evening. (PTI file photo)

Visakhapatnam: After inundating many parts of south coastal AP and Rayalaseema, the Bay of Bengal's Depression finally made landfall on the borderline of south coastal AP and north Tamil Nadu on November 19 at 4 am, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system moved west-north-westwards at a speed of 10kmph during the landfall period before hitting the coast near the Chennai border, the IMD added in its latest weather bulletin on November 19 morning.

Peddamandyam in Chittoor district received Andhra Pradesh's highest rainfall of 195.25mm till 8 am on Friday followed by Rayachoti at Kadapa district 180.75mm.

After crossing the coast, the remnants of the Depression entered the Rayalaseema and the rainfall activity would continue till Friday evening, the weathermen at the IMD said.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Friday.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55kmph gusting to 65kmph likely to prevail over the southwest and the west-central Bay of Bengal, and decrease gradually.

Fishermen and the general public have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing and beaches for pleasure trips.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to be vigilant and take steps like the enumeration of the losses.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) announced that both footpaths that were closed on the last two days in view of the heavy rains would also remain closed on November 19 due to the inclement weather conditions across the temple town and Tirumala hills.

The TTD would inform the reopening of the Ghats after the situation comes under control. The Depression over the Bay of Bengal triggered the rains across the south coastal AP and north Tamil Nadu from Wednesday night.

Districts' Highest Rainfalls

(November 19 Morning)

Chittoor - 196 mm

Kadapa - 181 mm

Anantapur - 170 mm

Prakasam - 113 mm

Nellore - 93 mm