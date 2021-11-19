Boulders removed on Tirumala first ghat road; Vehicular movment resumed

Vehicular movement to both sides has been resumed in the first ghat road. (Photo by arrangement)

TIRUPATI: The TTD has resumed service in the first ghat road - leading to Tirupati from Tirumala hills, on Friday morning to help devotees who got stranded in Tirumala and Tirupati.

Vehicular movement to both sides has been resumed in the first ghat road only as the second ghat road (leading to Tirumala from Tirupati) is yet to be restored.

After strenuous efforts during last night, TTD has removed all the boulders and rocks which fell at several locations on the first ghat road. TTD's engineering and vigilance wing were involved in the restoration works at the second ghat road.

TTD cautioned devotees not to get down from their vehicles to take videos and photos as it will obstruct the vehicular movement. After reviewing the situation till Friday afternoon, TTD will decide on opening of Up Ghat road, officials said.