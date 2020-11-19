The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2020 Judge hearing M J Ak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Judge hearing M J Akbar's defamation case against Prima Ramani transferred

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
Recently, the District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue, had refused to transfer Akbar's defamation case from the special MP/MLA court
Former union minister M J Akbar. (PTI)
 Former union minister M J Akbar. (PTI)

New Delhi: The judge hearing former union minister M J Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani has been transferred to another court by the Delhi High court.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, who presided over a special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue District Court, has now been transferred to Karkardooma District Court as Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller.

 

Recently, the District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue, had refused to transfer Akbar's defamation case from the special MP/MLA court.

The case is at the stage of final hearing.

Pahuja's name is among 215 judicial officers who were transferred and posted with immediate effect by a notification issued by the high court on Wednesday.

Over 90 postings among them pertain to newly inducted officers in the Delhi Judicial Services.

The order by Registrar General Manoj Jain listed the names of 168 judges who were transferred, and another 47 judicial officers who have been posted as Metropolitan Magistrates.

 

The judicial officers shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the District to which they have been allocated.

...
Tags: mj akbar., priya ramani case, metoo, vishal pahuja
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar and HAM(S) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi. (PTI)

Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar assembly

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act. (Representational Image:AP)

HC asks Centre's response on plea to recognise same sex marriages under law

Security personnel take positions at Army camp at Nagrota near Jammu. (PTI File)

4 terrorists killed, 1 policeman injured at Jammu's Nagrota toll plaza

Flood-affected families stand in a queue to apply for financial assistance at a Mee Seva Centre, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Latest: Telangana adds 1,058 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid standoff with China, Army establishes winter habitat facilities in Ladakh

Representational image.

Madhya Pradesh to form a 'Gau Cabinet' to conserve cattle resources

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

PM Modi dials US President-elect Joe Biden, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden

12 civilians injured as militants' attempt to target CRPF with grenade fail

Representational image

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim quits Editors Guild of India

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim. (Facebook pic)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham