HC asks Centre's response on plea to recognise same sex marriages under law

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
The petition has contended that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite SC decriminalising consensual homosexual acts
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act. (Representational Image:AP)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon issued notice to the Centre on the plea and asked it to file a counter affidavit within four weeks.

 

Petitioner Abhijit Iyer Mitra has contended in the petition that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts.

...
Tags: same-sex marriage legality, supreme court verdict, article 377, lgbtqia marriage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


