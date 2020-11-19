The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2020 12 civilians injured ...
Nation, Current Affairs

12 civilians injured as militants' attempt to target CRPF with grenade fail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 19, 2020, 5:34 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2020, 5:34 am IST
All the injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital
Representational image
 Representational image

SRINAGAR: At least twelve pedestrians were injured in a failed attempt of suspected militants to target a pillbox of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Kakapora on Wednesday evening.

All the injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where doctors attending on them said all of them are "stable".

 

The J-K police in a statement said that militants tossed a hand grenade towards a bunker of the 41 Battalion of CRPF in the main town of Kakapore. "However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road, injuring twelve civilians," it said.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off by police and CRPF reinforcements to nab the assailants, the police sources said. But no arrests had been made till reports last came in.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)

KCR to take on BJP-led Centre, convene Opposition conclave to mount united battle

Representational image.

Amid standoff with China, Army establishes winter habitat facilities in Ladakh

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh to form a 'Gau Cabinet' to conserve cattle resources

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)

Bihar poll rout exposes deep divisions within the Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid standoff with China, Army establishes winter habitat facilities in Ladakh

Representational image.

Madhya Pradesh to form a 'Gau Cabinet' to conserve cattle resources

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

PM Modi dials US President-elect Joe Biden, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden

As COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal seeks to impose localised 'lockdown'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara; PM Modi condoles deaths

Mangled remains of a mini-truck after it rammed into another truck, on the outskirts of Vadodara, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in the mishap. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham