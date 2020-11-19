12 civilians injured as militants' attempt to target CRPF with grenade fail

SRINAGAR: At least twelve pedestrians were injured in a failed attempt of suspected militants to target a pillbox of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Kakapora on Wednesday evening.

All the injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where doctors attending on them said all of them are "stable".

The J-K police in a statement said that militants tossed a hand grenade towards a bunker of the 41 Battalion of CRPF in the main town of Kakapore. "However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road, injuring twelve civilians," it said.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off by police and CRPF reinforcements to nab the assailants, the police sources said. But no arrests had been made till reports last came in.