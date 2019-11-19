Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 Opposition uproar ov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition uproar over ‘missing’ Farooq as Winter Session begins

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 19, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Opposition MPs protest against Farooq’s detention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers arrive on the first day of the Winter Session at Parliament House on Monday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers arrive on the first day of the Winter Session at Parliament House on Monday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday on a stormy note as a united Opposition targeted the government by raising the absence of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, a Lok Sabha MP, from the Lower House, and later walked out of the House over the issue.

Dr Abdullah’s could not attend the House as he has been in preventive custody under J&K’s Public Safety Act at his Srinagar residence after Article 370 was revoked by the Centre in August. The issue was rai-sed on Monday by Trina-mul Congress MP Saugata Roy as the members began settling into their seats.

 

“Sir... Dr Farooq Abdu-llah yahan par nahi hain (Sir, Dr Farooq Abdullah is not here),” Mr Roy said immediately after the Hou-se assembled for the day. As Question Hour continued amid angry protests by the Opposition MPs (with Congress members trooping into the well) and even Shiv Sena leaders protesting, in the Zero Hour Cong-ress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched an attack on the government for barring MPs from visiting J&K while allowing members of the European Parliament to visit Srinagar.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to visit (J&K), several MPs were sent back... Whereas bhade ke tattu (hirelings) from Europe were taken there. Isn’t it an insult to all MPs? I want to ask ruling alliance MPs... don’t they think it was their insult?” Chowdhury said, amid protests from the treasury benches.

The Opposition MPs termed the National Conference chief’s detention as illegal and demanded that he be allowed to attend the House. They said the NC supremo has been under detention for 106 days, and that it was his constitutional right to attend the House. Speaker Om Birla said that when home minister Amit Shah informed the House in the previous session that Abdullah was not under detention, he was correct. The written information of his detention was received later by the Lok Sabha secretariat. He said now he has written information that Abdullah is under detention.

DMK leader T.R. Baalu sought Birla’s intervention in the matter, saying the Speaker was the custodian of the House and should ensure that members are allowed to attend the House. “What has happened with Farooq is illegal... You are the custodian of the House... You have to make an intervention,” Baalu said.

...
Tags: farooq abdullah


Latest From Nation

P Thangamani.

Will not go against ryots’ interest, says P Thangamani

Pon Radhakrishnan.

There’s political vacuum in TN, reiterates Pon Radhakrishnan

Banwarilal Purohit.

Governor’s secretary Rajagopal appointed Tamil Nadu CIC

MK Stalin.

Modi should press Gotabaya to ensure Tamils rights in SL: MK Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Debt-ridden bizman tries to break open ATM, held

Tools used by Silambarasan to break open ATM

Govt school teacher dies in road accident

The mangled remains of the car. (DC)

Baba Ramdev in a pickle over Periyar

Heavy trolling is still on for his ‘blasphemy’ against the iconic social reformers, with several of the posts demanding that Ramdev should apologise while a few others have also called for boycott of his Patanjali products.

Thousands of Adivasi women storm Utnoor

The women of the Adivasi Mahila Sangham, affiliated to Thudumdebba, staged a dharna in front of the ITDA building alleging that revenue officials are issuing agency certificates against GO. 24 to the Lambadas and selecting Lambada candidates who had those certificates as teachers. (Photo: DC)

Monkeys stranded in dudhwa

The forest department has initiated measures to evacuate the monkeys from the waterlogged hill after locals took up the matter with the Kanker district administration recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham