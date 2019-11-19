Uddhav Thackeray postpones Ayodhya visit

Mumbai: With no signs of government formation visible yet, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has postponed his Ayodhya visit, which was originally scheduled on November 24.

As his plans of forming the government with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have not materialised so far, the Sena chief has been forced to focus even more on government formation.

After the Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute on November 9, Thackeray had announced that he would visit Ayodhya on November 24.

In its judgment, the apex court cleared the decks for construction of a Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf board for building a mosque.

Welcoming the verdict, Thackeray said that he would visit Ayodhya again to seek darshan.

However, the current political imbroglio has forced the Sena chief to postpone his Ayodhya plans, said sources. Even 25 days after declaration of the results of the Vidhan Sabha polls, no party has been able to form the government in the state. Spurned by alliance partner, BJP, over its demand for sharing the chief minister’s post, the Sena has sought assistance from the NCP and Congress.