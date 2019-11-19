Trinamul MP Nusrat Jahan hospitalised

Kolkata: Actor-turned Trinamul MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, was admitted to a private hospital due to respiratory distress that left her ill. At around 9.30 pm on Sunday she was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital off EM Bypass in Phoolbagan of north Kolkata. Her condition is stable now and was discharged from the hospital.

Sources claimed that Nusrat took ill during the birthday celebrations of her husband, Nikhil Jain, organised by their family for the friends and relatives on Sunday evening. She also posted a photo with her husband on a social networking site before complaining of respiratory distress.

The first-time Trinamul MP was rushed to the hospital where she underwent medical tests. On Monday her family stated, “Nusrat has been admitted in hospital. She has a history of asthma”.