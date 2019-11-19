Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi but deadlock continues

New Delhi: The deadlock in Maharashtra government formation continued on Monday as the second meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi remained inconclusive with the Maharashtra leader saying that the two parties need to hold further talks on the future course of action.

However, leaders in the Congress who are in the know of developments, claim that most of the contentious issues have been sorted out but the final decision of giving letters of support will only be taken with the agreement of the NCP.

The delay in government formation has brought a sense of restlessness amongst Congress MLAs in Maharashtra with a party MLA, speaking on the condition of anonymity, saying “staking claim to form the government is inexplicable”.

Addressing a press conference after meeting Mrs Gandhi, Pawar said, “We have discussed in detail the political situation in Maharashtra. We will keep an eye on the situation in Maharashtra. Congress and NCP leaders will hold further talks on the future course of action.”

Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony was also present in the meeting.

On Sunday, the Shiv Sena had claimed that it has the support of 170 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. When asked about the Sena’s claim, Pawar said, “I don’t know about this 170 figure. You should have asked them.”

Echoing the sentiments of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar said that that they have six months’ time to form the government. Sources say that Pawar’s decision to underplay government formation in the state could be a ploy to drive a hard bargain with the Shiv Sena with regard to key portfolio allocation in the proposed alliance government. The Congress has already stated publicly that it will not move ahead without the NCP, so the fulcrum of the alliance remains Pawar.

Pawar’s meeting with the Congress chief came a day after the NCP’s core committee held a meeting in Pune and resolved that President’s rule should end and an “alternative government” be formed in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena had reached out to the Congress to extend support to it. Responding to the call the Congress had sent a three-member delegation to Mumbai to first speak with its pre-poll ally, the NCP. After meeting the NCP, Mrs Gandhi’s aide, Ahmed Patel, who was also the part of the delegation met with the Shiv Sena chief for preliminary talks.

As far as the position of the Maharashtra Assembly is concerned, there can be no alternative government without the NCP’s 54 MLAs, Congress’ 44 and Shiv Sena’s 56 legislators coming together.

Maharashtra was placed under President’s rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form a government.

Earlier in the day, Pawar said all the political parties seeking to stake claim in forming government in Maharashtra have to “choose their path.” The Sena had reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed.

“BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (the NCP) and the Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics,” he told reporters before the Winter Session of Parliament began.