Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 RTC unions ready to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RTC unions ready to end strike, join work

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Nov 19, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 12:40 am IST
The bench suggested the labour court to ignore the observation made by the conciliation officer, who observed that the strike was illegal.
The bench suggested the commissioner of labour and the labour court to ignore the observation made by the conciliation officer, who observed that the strike was illegal.
 The bench suggested the commissioner of labour and the labour court to ignore the observation made by the conciliation officer, who observed that the strike was illegal.

Hyderabad: The only solace the striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporations (TSRTC) workers found in the Telangana High Court on Monday was the refusal of the court to declare the RTC strike as illegal. Instead, the High Court, fed up with all its efforts to settle the dispute between the state government, RTC management and the trade unions going in vain, decided to let the issue get adjudicated as per the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.

While disposing the five PILs seeking to declare the strike as illegal and to direct the state government to negotiate with trade unions, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy referred the matter to the labour court, the appropriate forum to decide the issue, besides taking a call on whether the strike was legal or not.

 

The High Court bench directed the commissioner of labour department to judge on the disputes that led to the strike, saying, “the labour court is the appropriate body to decide whether the strike is legal or illegal, justified or unjustified. It can also decide what will be the consequences once it pronounces the strike legal or illegal. However, the disputes and question of facts cannot be gone into by this Court,” the bench observed.

The Bench further directed the commissioner of labour to give reasons for not referring the dispute in writing and give reasons to the concerned parties. It also set a deadline of two weeks for the labour court to decide.

The bench suggested the commissioner of labour and the labour court to ignore the observation made by the conciliation officer, who observed that the strike was illegal.

Earlier, D. Prakash Reddy, senior counsel representing trade unions, requested the court to give direction to the corporation to take back striking workers without creating any hurdles, as they were ready to join duties and call off the strike.

Refraining itself to dir-ect the RTC to negotiate with the unions, the ben-ch observed, “The word negotiations, itself impli-es of free will. If negotiation were to be entered at command of the court, then negotiations are not out of free will. Such negotiations will be under compulsion.”

Expressing concern over the plight of common man who continues to suffer since the strike started, with enough buses not running on roads, the court ordered the state government to ensure sufficient number of buses are made available for commuters.

Giving moral support to the workers, the bench said that neither the RTC nor government would be justified in deciding that merely going on strike has meant that workmen lost their jobs. Hoping the RTC and government should act as a model employer by recognizing that in case the worker is left out in the lurch, eventually his family that suffers from an economic debt,” the judges said.

...
Tags: telangana state road transport corporations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The fall in production though has a negative impact on salt exports from Thoothukudi.

Gujarat salt depresses price for Tamil Nadu salt pans

P Thangamani.

Will not go against ryots’ interest, says P Thangamani

Pon Radhakrishnan.

There’s political vacuum in TN, reiterates Pon Radhakrishnan

Banwarilal Purohit.

Governor’s secretary Rajagopal appointed Tamil Nadu CIC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Ward-wise cleaning drive to start soon

Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan

Do not turn Lok Sabha into West Bengal Assembly: Speaker to BJP, TMC MPs

The bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which provides for the regulation of chit funds, which are an indigenous business in India and have conventionally satisfied the financial needs of low-income households. (Photo: ANI)

Two workers killed in chemical factory explosion in Hyderabad

The explosion occurred at Jeevika Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, police sources said. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra CM launches toll-free number to curb sand smuggling

After the launch here on Monday, the Chief Minister dialled the number and gave his suggestions to the employees of the Call Centre 14500. (Photo: ANI)

India is still fastest-growing economy among G-20 nations: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that despite some recent deceleration of gross domestic product (GDP) growth, India is still projected by the World Economic Outlook to grow at the fastest rate in 2019-20 among G-20 countries. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham