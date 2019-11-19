Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 N-E states up in arm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

N-E states up in arms over CAB

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Protests in all states; 18-hour-long Nagaland bandh today; Shah to visit Shillong soon.
Activists of North East Students Organisation along with All Assam Students Union hold placards as they take out a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati on Monday (Photo: AP)
 Activists of North East Students Organisation along with All Assam Students Union hold placards as they take out a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati on Monday (Photo: AP)

Guwahati: More than 100 civil society groups and North East Students Organisation (Neso) on Monday assembled at respective state capitals of northeastern states and registered their strong protest against the BJP’s move to reintroduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during the winter session of Parliament.

Joint Committee on Prevention of illegal immigrants (NEFIP) Nagaland too has called for an 18-hour-long Nagaland bandh on Tuesday while deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong, on Monday said that Union home minister Amit Shah would be visiting Shillong soon to hold a consultation with all the stakeholders.

 

He, however, clarified that the date for the visit of Union home minister was yet to be finalised.

Tension prevailed in most of the states on Monday following which Nagaland-based unit, North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP), convened a meeting along with all the tribal bodies, business establishment organisations, Naga Mothers Organi-sation and many others to discuss the fall out of the CAB.

The Bill seeks to fast-track the process of granting citizenship to non-Muslims who have allegedly fled religious persecution from Afghani-stan, Bangladesh and Pakistan till December 31, 2014.

The Left Democratic Front, Assam, a coalition of nine political parties including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Janata Dal (Secular) and Nationalist Congress Party, also staged the state-wide protest on Monday.

Spokesperson of the forum said, “The Bill is communal and anti-Assam, as it would render the expensive exercise of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) meaningless.”

About 30 organisations aligned with the All Assam Students’ Union (Aasu) and have chalked out a series of programmes for drumming up support against the push for the Bill to which they described — jatidhwangshi (race-destroying)

The Aasu which has been spearheading anti-foreigners movement in the state said that the six-year long Assam Agitation against illegal migrants would go waste if the Bill is passed by the Parliament.

The Assam Accord of August 1985 that put an end to the agitation had defined March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for detecting and deporting illegal migrants from Assam.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) and NEFIP on Monday launched — ‘stay-off-the-road’ protest in the state while the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and Garo Students’ Union (GSU), affiliated to the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) staged a sit-in demonstration in protest against the CAB at Additional Secretariat parking lot from 12 noon to 4 pm.

...
Tags: north east students’ organisation


Latest From Nation

The fall in production though has a negative impact on salt exports from Thoothukudi.

Gujarat salt depresses price for Tamil Nadu salt pans

P Thangamani.

Will not go against ryots’ interest, says P Thangamani

Pon Radhakrishnan.

There’s political vacuum in TN, reiterates Pon Radhakrishnan

Banwarilal Purohit.

Governor’s secretary Rajagopal appointed Tamil Nadu CIC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TD to complain against RTC MD to governor

Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy

Hyderabad: Tuesday’s RTC staff ‘Sadak Bandh’ put off

TSRTC JAC leaders Ashwathama Reddy and Raji Reddy end their hunger strike on Monday at Osmania General Hospital. MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga, TJS President Prof. Kodandaram and others offered lime juice to the RTC JAC leaders.

Andhra Pradesh demands Rs 16,000 crore, Telangana offers Rs 76 crore for RTC split

The AP government’s claim is that it should get more than Rs 16,000 crore as its share. According to officials, the RTC has 11 valuable properties in Hyderabad in the form of buildings and land. RTC’s main headquarters is located in the city at RTC cross roads.

Kothagudem: Teacher assaulted for kicking two students for ‘bunking’

Avinash and Sandesh (not in photo), who were seen moving outside the classroom, ignored the class teacher Gandhi, who asked them to attend the class. Furious at their refusal, Gandhi kicked the two boys.

Hyderabad: Time to recheck our fitness regime

The subcontinent is considered a lucrative target when it comes to promoting the fitness and wellness industries. International brands have mushroomed in this space and people are keen on the fitness and wellness mantra being preached.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham