Karnataka: Cong MLA Tanveer Sait's gunman suspended for negligence of duty

ANI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
The MLA was attacked with a knife by a man named Farhan during an event here on Sunday.
The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Mysuru: Fairoz Khan, the gunman of Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, who was stabbed on Sunday, has been suspended for negligence of duty, the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, said on Tuesday.

The MLA was attacked with a knife by a man named Farhan during an event here on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital and the attacker was taken into police custody.

 

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Sait is an MLA from Mysuru's Narasimharaja Assembly constituency.

 

