JNU protest turns violent, students lathicharged

NEW DELHI: Around 100 students of JNU including the students union president and other office-bearers were detained and some were injured when the Delhi Police allegedly lathicharged and stopped them at many places as hundreds of protesters marched towards the Parliament on the first day of the winter session on Monday demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike.

The students, who were holding a protest on the university’s premises for the past three weeks, hit the streets carrying placards and chanting slogans, seeking to get the attention of the Parliament regarding their demand.

Meanwhile, the HRD ministry has appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The protesting students sat at the road outside Safdurjung Tomb demanding the release of those detained and a meeting with officials of the HRD ministry.

The top brass of Delhi Police tried to initiate a dialogue with them and urged them to not take law into their hands.

The protest ended at around 7:30 pm and the protesting students returned peacefully and now the situation is normal, said Jt. CP (Southern range) Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

Traffic was affected in some parts of Lutyens’ Delhi as the students marched towards Parliament. The police lathicharged to disperse them in which several students sustained injuries.

However, Delhi Police official said that they will look into the allegation of lathicharge and will speak to the students.

The students, who were holding a protest on the university’s premises for the last three weeks, hit the streets seeking to get the attention of Parliament regarding their demands, asserting they will not relent until the government withdraws the hike.

JNUSU president Aishe Gosh said they took out a peaceful march from JNU.

“The police thought they would detain two office- bearers and the movement would end, but every student is a leader. We are all fighting together. The Delhi Police is upset. Till the time there is not a complete rollback of the hike and of the IHA manual, we will continue our agitation.”