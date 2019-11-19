Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 J&K: Constructio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Construction of 9 km road connecting 12 villages underway in Rajouri

ANI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 11:32 am IST
The road, being built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), will improve connectivity in the region.
Rajouri: In a big relief to the residents of Darhal area here, a nine-kilometre road is under construction which will connect more than 12 villages.

The road, being built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), will improve connectivity in the region.

 

"I am very happy as this road will help us in many ways. Earlier we used to walk down due to the non-availability of transport but commuting now will become easier and will save time," Sajid Ali, a resident of the area, told ANI.

"We have many places of tourist interest here but lack of infrastructure was holding up their development. Now things are changing as the government is building the infrastructure in the region," said another villager.

 

Tags: pradhan mantri gram sadak yojana, road construction
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


