Hyderabadi caught in Pakistan

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Prashant Vaindam, a software professional from Hyderabad, who went missing about two years ago, was arrested by Pakistan police for allegedly entering into their country illegally. Another person, identified as Vari Lal, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was also arrested. Two Indians were arrested reportedly on November 14, close to a desert in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur district.

Investigation by Telangana police revealed that the techie had wanted to go to Switzerland to meet his online girlfriend, but surfaced in Pakistan, after being missing for two years.

After reports of the arrest of Hyderabad resident by Yazman police of Pakistan broke out, the state police began efforts to trace his parents and found that Prashant’s family members have been living in Bhagat Singh Nagar in Kukatpally.

Sources in Telangana police said Mr Vaindam went missing in April 2017.

“Prashant was a native of Rajam town in Srikakulam district. He had reportedly came in contact with a woman through social media and fell in love with her. He wanted to go to Switzerland to meet her. He, however, ended up entering Pakistan through Rajasthan and has been in the neighbouring nation since 2017,” sources said.

When Pakistan authorities have apprehended Prashant Vaindam and Vari Lal, they reportedly failed to produce documentation pertaining to their legal entry into Pakistan and were taken into custody for the questioning. Later, they were said to have been booked in a case and were placed under the arrest.

In a video that went viral on internet on Monday, Mr Vaindam was seen speaking in Telugu, informing his parents that he had been arrested in Pakistan. However, he tried to assure them that after completing formalities, he would be released in a month and would return to India.

When some Pakistan police were taking a video, he told them that he would speak in his mother tongue, Telugu, to convey a message.

“Mummy and daddy, I am fine. Everything is fine here. Now, I am being taken to court. After it was declared that they do not have any problem with me, I am brought to court. I will be sent to jail. Then the Embassy will be informed about it and you will be contacted. It may take a month’s time for my release. There will be an exchange between Indian and Pakistan, after which I would be released. Now I will be sent to jail from court. Then there will be a process of applying for bail. After that, I will be able to contact you,” Mr Vaindam said in the video.

Responding to a query, Indian officials said, “We do not know yet if he (Prashant) would be deported immediately or if it would take a longer time. It is suspected that he would have entered Pakistan long ago. The Pakistani officials are yet to find how he managed to end up there. Pakistan authorities may be showing his arrest as a recent one. Inquiries by central agencies are underway to extract all facts.”

In another report, Pakistan police in Cholistan claimed to have arrested the two Indian nationals, and alleged that they entered Pakistani for terror attacks. However, the two are among 12 names that India had shared with Pakistan earlier this year, saying they have all crossed over to the other side inadvertently and should be returned, when found.

While there was no response from Pakistan all these days, Pakistani media on Monday carried out reports claiming these two men were arrested for entering Pakistan without proper documents.

“One of those apprehended is a software engineer, raising suspicions that he could have been sent to Pakistan to carry out a sophisticated terror attack,” Geo News alleged.

“All these days, the Pakistani side was silent. Today we suddenly hear about these men in their custody over suspicion of terror,” Indian sources said.

Sources added that Pakistan is using these two men as a ploy to divert people’s attention from internal issues.

“Pakistani Foreign Ministry had been officially informed about the possibility of these two Indians having inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistan side several months back by India. In the case of Prasanth Vaindan, it was conveyed as early as May 2019. He is reported to have inadvertently crossed over in 2017 and possibly apprehended by Pakistan Rangers. His personal details, along with a photograph, were shared with Pakistan,” sources said.

Sources said that Pakistan was asked to confirm the detention of two Indian nationals by Pakistani authorities, and if confirmed, sought consular access to them.

“Despite several requests, no response has been received from the Pakistani side so far. It is hoped that these innocent persons would not become victim of some malicious propagandistic exercise,” sources said.

They added that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad had approached the government of Pakistan to provide immediate consular access, ensure safety of the two and their early repatriation so that they could be united with their families back in India.

India had in the past handed over several of Pakistani nationals who had entered India by mistake. India expects similar reciprocity on humanitarian issues, sources said.