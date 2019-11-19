Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 Hyderabad: Lack of i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Lack of insurance system haunts public healthcare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 12:56 am IST
India needs to invest in primary and preventative care.
The primary healthcare system helps to bring down the cost of diseases.
 The primary healthcare system helps to bring down the cost of diseases.

Hyderabad: Lack of a robust insurance system and primary and preventive healthcare are the major reasons for people not getting adequate treatment despite Indian pharmaceutical companies being the largest providers of medicines to the West.

Since the Indian pharmaceutical sector has developed so well, healthcare should be affordable and accessible for Indians, but this is not so.

 

G.V. Prasad, chairman of CII’s National Committee on pharmaceuticals explained that the country needs to invest in primary and preventive healthcare. “What is emerging now is that due to lack of primary and preventive healthcare systems people are suffering more,” he said.

The primary healthcare system helps to bring down the cost of diseases.  For the past decade people have been going to super speciality hospitals for something like fever because there are no family physicians. This increases the cost of treatment.

Preventive measures in terms of seasonal diseases and non-communicable diseases such as heart problems, diabetes, and obesity, for example, can be tackled if there are proper programmes in place. The burden of diseases continues to be high, with more and more people in their 30s getting these diseases.

Health insurance in India covers only 34 per cent of the country’s population, which is very low. This is despite health insurance coverage being provided by the central and state governments under various schemes. The changing disease profile in terms of non-communicable disease like heart problems, hypertension, diabetes and its complications, obesity and many others are adding to the problems of health but there is no proper insurance scheme in place to cover these diseases.

Interestingly, Indian pharma firms supply 40 per cent generic medicines to the US and 25 per cent of all medicines to the UK. Indian firms supply 50 per cent of the global vaccine market. 80 per cent of anti-retroviral drugs used globally to combat AIDS are supplied by Indian companies.

It is ironical that while these sectors have developed, the outreach to Indian patients is poor; it has to be improved so that Indians can avail of the benefits. A senior pharma firm official on the condition of anonymity explained, “The schemes of the government must be robust to ensure that all those in the periphery are covered. Additionally, regulations must be strict and proper monitoring of medicinal drugs in these zones must be carried out by the drug controller.”

Hyderabad to soon become healthcare hub

The city of Hyderabad, often considered to be a hub for pharma firms, will soon become the healthcare capital as pharma firms, which are being developed in the clusters of the pharma city, will work on active pharmaceutical ingredients, formulations and academia.

E.V. Narasimha Reddy, vice-chairman and MD of TSIIC says, “We have the right ecosystem and infrastructure to make the city capital of healthcare. A good network of hospitals is in the state and there is also research and development being carried out by the pharmaceutical companies and that will go a long way.”

The government is also planning to set up a medical device park in the state.

...
Tags: indian pharmaceuticals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The fall in production though has a negative impact on salt exports from Thoothukudi.

Gujarat salt depresses price for Tamil Nadu salt pans

P Thangamani.

Will not go against ryots’ interest, says P Thangamani

Pon Radhakrishnan.

There’s political vacuum in TN, reiterates Pon Radhakrishnan

Banwarilal Purohit.

Governor’s secretary Rajagopal appointed Tamil Nadu CIC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Time to recheck our fitness regime

The subcontinent is considered a lucrative target when it comes to promoting the fitness and wellness industries. International brands have mushroomed in this space and people are keen on the fitness and wellness mantra being preached.

Hyderabad: Teacher throws chilli powder at headmaster

Mr Murthy, who teaches science, came late on Monday. The headmaster questioned on his late arrival and that too without communicating about the delay. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Mosquito menace on rise

Though the civic body has procured 60 vehicle-mounted fogging machines and 305 potable machines, all of them could not be operated due to dearth of manpower. However, they assured to bring the issue to the notice of the higher authorities. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Ward-wise cleaning drive to start soon

Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan

Do not turn Lok Sabha into West Bengal Assembly: Speaker to BJP, TMC MPs

The bill seeks to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, which provides for the regulation of chit funds, which are an indigenous business in India and have conventionally satisfied the financial needs of low-income households. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham