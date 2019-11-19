Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 Have studied Sanskri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Have studied Sanskrit all my life, but now I am a Muslim: BHU's Firoze Khan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:43 pm IST
It has been 12 days since he landed in Varanasi to take charge of his duties, but has not taken a single class yet.
Khan is distraught by protests, yet is hopeful that the situation would change and his students would come around soon. (Photo: Facebook)
 Khan is distraught by protests, yet is hopeful that the situation would change and his students would come around soon. (Photo: Facebook)

Varanasi: Firoze Khan, 28, who is from Jaipur district in Rajasthan, was excited to take up his new job as an assistant Sanskrit professor at Uttar Pradesh’s Banaras Hindu University.

It has been 12 days since he landed in Varanasi on November 7 to take charge of his duties as a professor, but has not taken a single class yet.

 

"All my life, I learnt Sanskrit and I was never made to realise I am a Muslim, but now when I am trying to teach, suddenly it has become the only subject." Firoze Khan told The Indian Express.

Khan is a doctorate in Sanskrit and was welcomed to his new workplace amid protests and anti-appointment chants.

“I remember the students had gathered when I arrived at BHU on November 7 for my joining, but they did not say anything to me,” Khan, who invited glares from protesting students, was quoted as saying to The Quint.

A section of the BHU's students has been protesting to Khan's appointment, for the only reason that he is a Muslim.

According to the students, Khan's appointment goes against the inscription on a foundation stone laid down by the BHU founder Madan Mohan Malviya in the department, which read that Hindus and followers of Jainism, Buddhism and the Arya Samaj, were only allowed entry into it, The Hindu reported.

The protests were led by the RSS students' wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

On Monday, a 'hawan kund' was set up and around 20 Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV), a faculty of BHU, students staged a sit-in outside the BHU vice chancellor's office to protest his appointment.

Khan is distraught by protests, yet is hopeful that the situation would change and his students would come around soon.

“I started learning Sanskrit since Class 2, but no one ever pointed this out even though my mohalla in Bagru (30 km from Jaipur) had 30 per cent Muslims. Neither the local maulavi nor society. In fact, I don’t know as much Quran as I know Sanskrit literature. Prominent Hindus in my area praised me for my knowledge of Sanskrit and its literature despite being a Muslim,” Khan told The Indian Express.

He completed his Shastri (Bachelor degree), Shiksha Shastri (B.Ed), Acharya (post-graduate) and received his Ph.D in 2018 from Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, a deemed university, in Jaipur. Khan has also cleared NET and JRF. His father Ramzan Khan too is a graduate in Sanskrit.

Krishna Kumar, a research student at SVDV, who is one of the prime protester said: “If a person is not connected with our feelings and culture, how will he be able to understand us and our dharma''.

The BHU administration on Friday backed the appointment of a Muslim professor, saying it is committed to provide equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, community or gender. However, it seems that administrations' words were not strong enough to compel students to accept the Muslim professor.

Khan, however, has been undertaking efforts to explain to students that teaching has nothing to do with religion.

“To students who are protesting with an argument that how can I teach Hinduism when I am a Muslim, I want to say that in Sahitya department, we have to study about the technicalities of Sanskrit literature and famous dramas like Abhigyan Shakuntalam, Uttar Ramcharitam or Mahakavya like Raghuvansh Mahakavya or Harshcharitam and all this has nothing to do with religion,” he said.

“At one point I can agree that if I have to teach Vedas, Dharam Shastra or Jyotish then its better I am a Hindu but teaching Sanskrit Sahitya has nothing to do with it. All I have to teach what is written over there,” he added.

Students from some other departments and other faculty members find the protests meaningless and demanded arrest of the students who are disrupting the tranquility of the campus.

Mahesh Prasad Ahirwar, Professor of Ancient History, Culture and Archaeology backed Khan's credentials and said the university had nothing to do with caste and religion.

“Those who were oppressed earlier are now coming and showing their ability. This is the changing India: whoever is capable has the right to teach in BHU. I feel that those who oppose this should be punished as per law,” he said.

The vice-chancellor and other senior officials had on Thursday held discussions with representatives of the protesters for over two hours.

The vice-chancellor assured the students that the administration is committed to achieving the objectives of the university in providing equal educational and teaching opportunities to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, community or gender.

When arrived at Varanasi, Khan was the excitement of being selected as a faculty at BHU, one of India’s most prestigious universities apart, however, now it has plummeted to nervousness.

Now, he don't know what to do. When asked if he will fight to be here and teach the students, he answered by saying that it totally depended on the environment that follows. If it is one of inclusiveness, questions like this won’t arise. “Whatever they have in their heart, I hope I can change that,” he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: firoze khan, bhu
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Moideen and another student had embarked on an indefinite fast on Monday, following the alleged suicide of Fathima Latheef, a first year Humanities student hailing from Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Fathima Lateef suicide: Two IIT-Madras students end indefinite fast

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Cong MLA Tanveer Sait's gunman suspended for negligence of duty

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old daughter as she was upset with her over her affair, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai woman upset over daughter's relationship, strangles her to death

As the protests continued, Mr Birla warned that action would be taken against members. (Photo: LSTV)

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla warns of action against members protesting in well



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dinesh Chandimal's wife wishes him 'Happy Birthday'

'You are the only one I want by my side and close to my heart forever and always..', Isika Jayasekara wrote on her FB page wishing her husband Dinesh Chandimal. (Photo: File)
 

GST structure: key challenges and its solutions

Though the tax structure has tried to solve major issues relating to the taxing in India, the reform has many challenges.
 

These fake AirPods stickers are driving people insane

Deep down, everybody either owns the AirPods or wants to own them by any means necessary.
 

Amazing Tesla Autopilot mode swerves last minute to save ducks; watch video

(Photo: tesla.com)
 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Cong MLA Tanveer Sait's gunman suspended for negligence of duty

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra techie, who was in search of online girlfriend, lands in Pakistan jail

One of the two Indian nationals arrested in Pakistan's Cholistan for illegally entering the country hails from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and was reported missing two years ago, reported News18. (Representational Image)

Daughters held at Self-styled guru Nithyanand's Ashram in Ahmedabad, claims couple

The parents said they have filed an FIR. against the authorities in this connection. (Photo: File)

Naqvi slams Mamata, says Citizenship Bill has no link with minorities

The Parliament will take up the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 during the nearly-month long winter session which commenced from November 18. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham