Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 Fathima Lateef suici ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fathima Lateef suicide: Two IIT-Madras students end indefinite fast

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
The Director was currently not in town and this subject came under his jurisdiction, Moideen said quoting the Dean.
Moideen and another student had embarked on an indefinite fast on Monday, following the alleged suicide of Fathima Latheef, a first year Humanities student hailing from Kerala. (Photo: ANI)
 Moideen and another student had embarked on an indefinite fast on Monday, following the alleged suicide of Fathima Latheef, a first year Humanities student hailing from Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Two IIT-Madras students, who had embarked on an indefinite 'hunger strike' following the death of a girl student announced withdrawal of their protest on Tuesday following assurace from the management to meet their key demands.

"We have called off the (hunger) strike," Azhar Moideen, a final year Humanities student, told PTI.

 

They had launched the indefinite fast on the campus, demanding an internal inquiry into the conduct of faculty as sought by the family of a woman student who committed suicide recently.

The fast was called off following assurance from the Dean that two of their demands would be implemented "at the earliest," while that for a probe into the conduct of faculty would be discussed with the Director later, he said.

The Director was currently not in town and this subject came under his jurisdiction, Moideen said quoting the Dean.

Moideen said the Dean has sent a mail to all the students, assuring their demands for setting up complaints and redressal system in every department would be implemented "at the earliest", besides a study on external issues faced by the students at the premier technical varsity.

Moideen and another student had embarked on an indefinite fast on Monday, following the alleged suicide of Fathima Latheef, a first year Humanities student hailing from Kerala.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: fathima latheef, hunger strike, iit-madras
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that both sides will face loss if they

'Selfishness is a bad thing but..', says RSS chief on BJP-Sena fallout in Maharashtra

Without naming All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned against the rise of extremism among minorities who has a base in Hyderabad. (Photo: File)

'Minority extremism' in Hyderabad, warns Mamata; Owaisi's sharp counter

Bhagwat said while addressing the 'International Principals' Education Conference 2019'. (Photo: File)

Creating excellence more important than marks, says Bhagwat

Around 100 students were detained for allegedly 'showing aggressive defiance' to the directions of the police during their protest. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BSP seeks probe into 'police action' against JNU student



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dinesh Chandimal's wife wishes him 'Happy Birthday'

'You are the only one I want by my side and close to my heart forever and always..', Isika Jayasekara wrote on her FB page wishing her husband Dinesh Chandimal. (Photo: File)
 

GST structure: key challenges and its solutions

Though the tax structure has tried to solve major issues relating to the taxing in India, the reform has many challenges.
 

These fake AirPods stickers are driving people insane

Deep down, everybody either owns the AirPods or wants to own them by any means necessary.
 

Amazing Tesla Autopilot mode swerves last minute to save ducks; watch video

(Photo: tesla.com)
 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Cong MLA Tanveer Sait's gunman suspended for negligence of duty

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Have studied Sanskrit all my life, but now I am a Muslim: BHU's Firoze Khan

Khan is distraught by protests, yet is hopeful that the situation would change and his students would come around soon. (Photo: Facebook)

Andhra techie, who was in search of online girlfriend, lands in Pakistan jail

One of the two Indian nationals arrested in Pakistan's Cholistan for illegally entering the country hails from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and was reported missing two years ago, reported News18. (Representational Image)

Daughters held at Self-styled guru Nithyanand's Ashram in Ahmedabad, claims couple

The parents said they have filed an FIR. against the authorities in this connection. (Photo: File)

Naqvi slams Mamata, says Citizenship Bill has no link with minorities

The Parliament will take up the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 during the nearly-month long winter session which commenced from November 18. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham